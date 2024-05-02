Today's NYT Connections Hints & Answer -- Help for May 2, #326

Need the answer for the May 2 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brain tester. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

How to play Connections?

Playing is easy, winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band – including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hint for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Outstanding in one's field.

Green group hint: Common car repair.

Blue group hint: Going to the movies.

Purple group hint: How you might sort your records.

Answer for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Highly skilled

Green group: Used to fix a flat

Blue group: Joaquin Phoenix movies

Purple group: Words starting with music genres

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is highly skilled. The four words are ace, crackerjack, expert and hotshot.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is used to fix a flat. The four words are chock, jack, tire and wrench.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is Joaquin Phoenix movies. The four words are Gladiator, Her, Joker and Signs.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is words starting with music genres. The four words are popcorn, rapture, rocketry and soulmate.