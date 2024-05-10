Need the answers for the May 10 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Daring.

Green group hint: Pet possessions.

Blue group hint: Making circles.

Purple group hint: Rock out.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Chutzpah.

Green group: Accessories for dog walking.

Blue group: Things that spin.

Purple group: Lead singers of '70s rock bands.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is chutzpah. The four words are brass, cheek, gall and nerve.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is accessories for dog walking. The four words are collar, halter, harness and lead.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is things that spin. The four words are carousel, globe, record and top.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is lead singers of '70s rock bands. The four words are Ferry, Mercury, Nicks and Plant.