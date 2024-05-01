Today's NYT Connections Hints & Answer -- Help for May 1, #325

Need the answer for the May 1 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brain tester. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

How to play Connections?

Playing is easy, winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band -- including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hint for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Think Levi's.

Green group hint: Remember geometry class?

Blue group hint: Go browsing.

Purple group hint: Retro rockers.

Answer for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Features on a pair of jeans.

Green group: Objects in 0-, 1-, 2- and 3-dimensional space.

Blue group: Web browser menus.

Purple group: Member of a '60s band.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is Features on a pair of jeans. The four words are button, fly, pocket and rivet.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is objects in 0-, 1-, 2- and 3-dimensional space. The four words are line, plane, point and solid.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is web browser menus. The four words are file, history, view and window.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is member of a '60s band. The four words are animal, door, kink, supreme.