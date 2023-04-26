How to Get Verified Under Tinder's New Rules

Tinder is stepping up its efforts to combat catfishers and romance scammers by letting members filter potential matches so they only see and receive messages from photo-verified profiles.

Members who are verified can also ask matches to do the same before they start chatting.

The upgrade, which is rolling out over the coming months, is part of a larger overhaul to the dating app's authentication process. Starting Wednesday, if you want to be verified, you'll have to submit a video selfie that's then compared to your profile pictures. (Previously, users uploaded still photos in a series of static poses.)

Tinder isn't removing anyone's blue check mark just yet. But members who are already verified will be asked to reapply with a video selfie.

The goal "is to help make Tinder a safer place to meet someone new," Rory Kozoll, Tinder's senior vice president of product integrity, said in a statement.

"Tinder daters consistently tell us that photo verification is one of their most valued safety features," Kozoll said. Video verification "provides one more way to help members better assess the authenticity of their match."

The verification process will remain free, but members with a Tinder Gold account will also be able to filter their "Likes" to include only other photo-verified profiles.

Nearly 40% of Tinder users are already photo-verified, Kozol said. He added that, for members age 18 to 25, a check mark improves the chances of matching with someone by 10%.

romance scammers and the worst phrases to use in your profile