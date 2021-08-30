Tim Cook says Apple will donate to Hurricane Ida relief

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

In a tweet on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the tech giant will be donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts. Cook said the company's thoughts are with people impacted by the storm, especially those sheltering in Louisiana.

"[W]e're grateful for the first responders who are helping keep communities safe," Cook tweeted. "Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts on the ground."

Hurricane Ida barreled through Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150-mph winds. The storm flooded roads, cut power, tore off roofs, and reportedly left one man dead. Though Ida has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, dangers remain for those in its path and its wake.

Last winter, Apple dedicated 100% of its Product Red eligible proceeds to COVID-19 relief through June. The company also said it would give $1 to the cause from every purchase made with Apple Pay on Apple's website or in the app. In addition, Cook was one of the first tech CEOs to speak out about and offer aid when fires ravaged the Amazon rainforest in 2019.