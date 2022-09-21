Windows 11's Big Update New Nvidia GPUs $450 Off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro iPhone 14 Deals Per-Mile Car Insurance Adnan Syed of 'Serial' Freed Best Full Mattresses iPhone 14 Upgrade?
Tech Services & Software

TikTok Updates Policies on Political Fundraising

Political account users will have to meet certain standards while leaving monetization efforts alone.

Kourtnee Jackson headshot
Kourtnee Jackson
TikTok logo on a phone screen
TikTok makes changes aimed at how political groups and individuals use the platform.
Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok announced Wednesday that it's changing how political and government entities can use their accounts on the platform. The social media company implemented new policies ahead of November's midterm elections to clamp down on monetization and misinformation. 

In a blog post, TikTok said that starting Wednesday it will begin experimenting with mandatory account verification for governments, politicians and political parties. Up to this point, the verification badge has been optional. The company aims to ensure authenticity to build trust between its creators and community users.

Additionally, TikTok is taking steps to restrict political advertising on the app. In August, the social media platform stated it would work directly with content creators to prevent them from sharing paid political posts. Now TikTok is expanding this policy by prohibiting political accountholders from accessing advertising and fundraising features.

More to come.