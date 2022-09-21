TikTok Updates Policies on Political Fundraising

TikTok announced Wednesday that it's changing how political and government entities can use their accounts on the platform. The social media company implemented new policies ahead of November's midterm elections to clamp down on monetization and misinformation.

In a blog post, TikTok said that starting Wednesday it will begin experimenting with mandatory account verification for governments, politicians and political parties. Up to this point, the verification badge has been optional. The company aims to ensure authenticity to build trust between its creators and community users.

Additionally, TikTok is taking steps to restrict political advertising on the app. In August, the social media platform stated it would work directly with content creators to prevent them from sharing paid political posts. Now TikTok is expanding this policy by prohibiting political accountholders from accessing advertising and fundraising features.

