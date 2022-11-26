This Hidden Netflix Hack Will Give You a Way Better Selection of Movies and Shows

Ready to relax on the couch and digest that massive Thanksgiving feast or wind down from Black Friday shopping? A Netflix marathon is a great place to start. If you're tired of seeing the same list of Netflix TV show and movie recommendations, scrolling really isn't the best way to find something new to watch. It's also not a great way to find other niche genres you might be interested in.

But there's a secret trick for filtering Netflix's library by genre to find exactly what you're browsing for: Netflix codes. Instead of passively accepting the algorithm's picks, learn how to use Netflix codes to find your own next binge-watch.

What are Netflix codes?

Netflix codes are based on a number system that corresponds to a different genre or subgenre, which the algorithm uses to categorize and serve up recommendations. For example, instead of scrolling through Horror, you can search Small Town Scares (81496215) for more specific results.

So far, Netflix has about 36,000 codes. Note that codes can only be used on Netflix's website and not in its apps.

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Where do I find Netflix's secret menu?

Check out netflix-codes.com for a full list. There are about 20 categories like anime, foreign movies and classic movies. Those categories are broken down into more specific subgenres. For example, horror movies -- coded 8711 -- houses 12 more codes like deep-sea horror movies, zombie horror movies, teen screams and more.

How do I use Netflix codes?

The easiest way is by installing the Better Browse for Netflix extension for Chrome. Here's how:

1. Go to the Chrome Web Store and search "Better Browse for Netflix."

2. Click Add to Chrome.

3. Click Add Extension.

4. Log into your Netflix account in a new tab.

At the top of the Netflix home screen, you should see a new option -- Browse All -- next to My List. Click that to search manually or scroll through the subgenres available.

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Another way is through the Netflix codes website. Here's how:

1. Visit netflix-codes.com in your PC or mobile browser.

2. Find the genre or subgenre you want to explore.

3. Tap the code next to the genre or subgenre you want.

4. If you're on a device that has the Netflix app installed, the app should open and take you directly to the genre or subgenre you chose. If you don't have the app installed, it'll open Netflix through the browser and you can view the specific movies and shows available.

5. Tap the title you want to watch.

You can also use the Netflix codes manually in your browser. Here's how:

1. Visit netflix-codes.com in your PC or mobile browser.

2. Find the genre or subgenre you want to explore.

3. In another tab, type in <http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER>, but replace INSERTNUMBER with the specific genre or subgenre code.

4. You'll be taken to Netflix to peruse the titles available in that section.

From there, you can either make a mental note of the movie you want to watch and go back to the app on your preferred device, or log in to watch in your browser.