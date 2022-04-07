This $20 Mac Madness App Bundle Can Help With Budgeting, Organization, Productivity and More

Apple

Being productive doesn't always mean staying busy. In fact, it often means simplifying your work -- and even automating some of it. Mac users can get access to a host of different apps designed to work hard so you don't have to, with this deal for . That's a savings of 73% on 14 apps that will assist you with file organization, budgeting, converting audio, controlling smart bulbs and devices in your home and more. This offer is available now through April 11.

There are apps to control the best smart home devices from Lifx, WeMo and Philips Hue devices from your Mac, help you rename big batches of files for easy organization, create and edit music playlists for almost any media player, keep track of your receipts and analyze your spending. They'll also transform your text through automations to cut down on repetitive tasks and save time, export podcast episodes to an external drive, convert any kind of audio format to an MP3 or AAC file, and more.

While you might not use all of these tools all the time, a lot of the functions are really practical and convenient. Think of this bundle as a digital toolbox -- and like having a screwdriver on hand -- when you do run into tasks that take a lot of manual effort, these apps are essential tools that can help.