'The Netflix Cup': When to Stream the Live Golf Special

Streaming giant Netflix is set to take its long-anticipated first swing at live sports this week, with the Netflix Cup -- a golf tournament that draws on two of the its most popular docuseries.

Taking place at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula 1 race, the broadcast is set to bring together four F1 racing stars from Drive to Survive along with four big-name golfers from Full Swing to battle it out in a unique contest.

The matchups will see McLaren driver Lando Norris and golfer Rickie Fowler take on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas. Williams driver Alex Albon will join Max Homa as they take on Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Collin Morikawa.

The four teams are set to play eight holes in a matchplay format, with some surprise challenges also promised. The winning sides from each foursome will then compete in a playoff hole to crown a winner.

Netflix's first-ever live sports event is about to tee off. Netflix

When is The Netflix Cup being broadcast?

This groundbreaking live sport special is set to be broadcast live on Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET).

Viewers will be able to rewind, pause and jump to "live" during the broadcast, and if you start watching late, there will also be a "play from the beginning" option.

If you have to break off, the tournament will remain under the "Continue Watching" row on the Netflix home screen, and will also be available for streaming on demand on Netflix following the live event.

The only place to watch this live special is on Netflix. The service currently offers subscriptions that cost between $7 and $20 per month in the US, with a fee of $8 per month if you're sharing your account with people outside your household.

How to watch The Netflix Cup from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Netflix while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to TV shows and movies from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where The Netflix Cup will be streaming. We've successfully tested using Netflix and an ExpressVPN server in New York City, so that's one location you could choose to watch this event.

Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the live event on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.