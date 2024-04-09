The Masters 2024: TV Schedule, Tee Times, Pairings, How to Watch Tiger Woods and More

Tiger Woods is in Augusta and preparing to play in the 2024 Masters Tournament. On a reconstructed leg and balky back, the 48-year-old legend appears ready to tee it for his 26th Masters, a tournament he has won five times. Only Jack Nicklaus, with six green jackets, has more wins.

Tee times and opening-round pairings have yet to be announced for the tournament that begins Thursday. With or without a cable TV subscription, golf fans have plenty of ways to watch the world's best golfers compete at the world's best golf course this week. Here's what you need to know.

Tiger Woods is practicing in Augusta this week with the hopes of playing in the 2024 Masters Tournament. David Cannon/Getty Images

What: The 2024 Masters Tournament



The 2024 Masters Tournament When: April 11-14



April 11-14 Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia



Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia Channels: ESPN and CBS

ESPN and CBS Streaming: ESPN Plus and Paramount Plus

Who are the favorites to win the 2024 Masters?

According to the latest odds on Fanduel, Scottie Scheffler (+500), Rory McIlroy (+950) and Jon Rahm (+1,200) are the three favorites.

Behind this trio are Brooks Koepka (+1,700), Xander Schauffele (+1,900), Viktor Hovland (+2,100), Patrick Cantlay (+2,400), Ludvig Aberg (+2,400), Collin Morikawa (+2,800), Justin Thomas (+2,800) and Jordan Spieth (+2,800).

Who are the LIV golfers I should root against this week?

Defending champion Jon Rahm and 12 other golfers who left the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league are set to compete in the Masters Tournament this year. Here's the list:

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio García

Tyrell Hatton

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Joaquín Niemann

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Bubba Watson

What is the TV schedule for the Masters?

The first two rounds will be broadcast on ESPN and stream on ESPN Plus. The final two rounds over the weekend will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus.

Thursday and Friday

3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET (12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Saturday

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on ET (12 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus

Sunday

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus

Can I livestream the Masters online for free?

On the Masters website or mobile app, you can stream live without having to sign in with a pay TV provider. You can also watch a livestream of the Masters on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app, also without needing pay TV credentials. The Masters site will have the TV simulcast livestream each day, and both the Masters site and CBS Sports will offer an additional five livestreams each of the four days of the tournament:

You can follow featured groups at the Masters throughout each day.



You can watch golfers navigate holes 4, 5 and 6.



You can watch the action as it passes through Amen Corner, Augusta National's most famous sequence of holes: the treacherous par-4 11th, the short par-3 12th and the long par-5 13th.



You can watch golfers navigate holes 15 and 16.

You can select your favorite golfers and watch all of their shots with the My Group feature.

Live TV streaming options

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Masters with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN, and four of the five (all but Sling TV) offer CBS. If you're only interested in watching the final two rounds of the tournament over the weekend, you can use Paramount Plus. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

In addition to the ESPN broadcast of the first two rounds, ESPN Plus will also show portions of the tournament each of the four days of the tournament.

Stream all four rounds on ESPN and CBS

Stream only the weekend rounds from CBS

Stream only the first two rounds from ESPN

Stream only selected holes and groups with ESPN Plus

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.