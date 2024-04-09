X
The Masters 2024: TV Schedule, Tee Times, Pairings, How to Watch Tiger Woods and More

It appears Tiger Woods will give it a go this week in Augusta, Georgia. Here's every you need to know to watch golf's most famous tournament.

Tiger Woods is in Augusta and preparing to play in the 2024 Masters Tournament. On a reconstructed leg and balky back, the 48-year-old legend appears ready to tee it for his 26th Masters, a tournament he has won five times. Only Jack Nicklaus, with six green jackets, has more wins.

Tee times and opening-round pairings have yet to be announced for the tournament that begins Thursday. With or without a cable TV subscription, golf fans have plenty of ways to watch the world's best golfers compete at the world's best golf course this week. Here's what you need to know.

Tiger Woods holds his follow-through as he watches the flight of the ball

Tiger Woods is practicing in Augusta this week with the hopes of playing in the 2024 Masters Tournament.

 David Cannon/Getty Images
  • What: The 2024 Masters Tournament
  • When: April 11-14
  • Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
  • Channels: ESPN and CBS
  • Streaming: ESPN Plus and Paramount Plus

Who are the favorites to win the 2024 Masters?

According to the latest odds on Fanduel, Scottie Scheffler (+500), Rory McIlroy (+950) and Jon Rahm (+1,200) are the three favorites. 

Behind this trio are Brooks Koepka (+1,700), Xander Schauffele (+1,900), Viktor Hovland (+2,100), Patrick Cantlay (+2,400), Ludvig Aberg  (+2,400), Collin Morikawa (+2,800), Justin Thomas (+2,800) and Jordan Spieth (+2,800).

Who are the LIV golfers I should root against this week?

Defending champion Jon Rahm and 12 other golfers who left the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league are set to compete in the Masters Tournament this year. Here's the list:

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Sergio García
  • Tyrell Hatton
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Joaquín Niemann
  • Jon Rahm
  • Patrick Reed
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Cameron Smith
  • Bubba Watson

What is the TV schedule for the Masters?

The first two rounds will be broadcast on ESPN and stream on ESPN Plus. The final two rounds over the weekend will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus.

Thursday and Friday

  • 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET (12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Saturday

  • 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on ET (12 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus

Sunday 

  • 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus

Can I livestream the Masters online for free?

On the Masters website or mobile app, you can stream live without having to sign in with a pay TV provider. You can also watch a livestream of the Masters on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app, also without needing pay TV credentials. The Masters site will have the TV simulcast livestream each day, and both the Masters site and CBS Sports will offer an additional five livestreams each of the four days of the tournament:

  • You can follow featured groups at the Masters throughout each day.
  • You can watch golfers navigate holes 4, 5 and 6.
  • You can watch the action as it passes through Amen Corner, Augusta National's most famous sequence of holes: the treacherous par-4 11th, the short par-3 12th and the long par-5 13th.
  • You can watch golfers navigate holes 15 and 16.
  • You can select your favorite golfers and watch all of their shots with the My Group feature.

Live TV streaming options

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Masters with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN, and four of the five (all but Sling TV) offer CBS. If you're only interested in watching the final two rounds of the tournament over the weekend, you can use Paramount Plus. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area. 

In addition to the ESPN broadcast of the first two rounds, ESPN Plus will also show portions of the tournament each of the four days of the tournament.

Stream all four rounds on ESPN and CBS
YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Carries CBS and ESPN for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu

Hulu with Live TV

Carries CBS and ESPN for $77 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $77 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries CBS and ESPN for $80 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month package includes CBS and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV

FuboTV

Carries CBS and ESPN for $92 or $95 a month

Fubo's basic $80-per-month Pro package includes CBS and ESPN, but Fubo charges an RSN fee (either $12 per month if you get one RSN or $15 per month if you have two or more in your area) that raises the monthly charge to $92 or $95.  Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

Stream only the weekend rounds from CBS

Paramount Plus

Includes CBS for final two rounds

You can watch the last two rounds of the Masters on CBS's online streaming service. Paramount Plus costs $6 a month with ads or $12 a month without ads.

Read our Paramount Plus review.

Stream only the first two rounds from ESPN

Sling TV

Sling TV

Carries ESPN for first two rounds

Neither of Sling TV's plans offers CBS but its $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN for the first two rounds of the tournament.

Read our Sling TV review.

Stream only selected holes and groups with ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

First two rounds, featured holes and groups

ESPN Plus costs $11 a month or $100 per year and will show the first two days of the tournament. In addition, it will show the action as it passes through holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner, and holes 15 and 16 for all four rounds. It will also show featured groups, including a heavy focus on Tiger Woods' group each day of the tournament.

Read our ESPN Plus review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

