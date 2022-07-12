If you don't have time to see The Bob's Burgers Movie in theaters, don't worry. The Belchers' big picture is now will streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.

The film follows Bob and his lovably chaotic family as they're prepping for what they hope will be a busy summer. As luck would have it, a ruptured water main opens a giant sinkhole in front of the burger joint (the show's Twitter page suggests that episodes have been teasing this incident for some time). Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin), his wife, Linda (John Roberts), their kids -- Louise (Kristen Schaal), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Tina (Dan Mintz), each take their own quirky approach to keep the business afloat.

Here's how to watch the movie.

Hulu

Hulu is the best place to watch The Bob's Burgers Movie and all 12 seasons on-demand. It's also the cheapest. Hulu's basic plan costs $7 a month and you get a 30-day free trial. You can also try the ad-free tier, which costs $14 a month, but you also get a 30-day free trial.

Here's how to sign up and start watching:

1. Visit Hulu's website (the mobile app doesn't support sign ups)

2. Click Sign up for Hulu Only (if you're not interested in the Disney Plus Bundle)

3. Choose one of Hulu's six plans

4. Click Select

5. Fill in the requested information

6. Click Continue

7. Add your payment information

8. Click Submit

If you subscribe to Hulu Live TV ($70 per month, no free trial), you can also keep track of when the show is running a marathon on Adult Swim or FXX. Hulu also has a special section called Belt it Out with the Belchers, which features a list of some of the show's more musical episodes.

HBO Max

The Bob's Burgers Movie is also headed to HBO Max the same day. HBO Max is one of the more expensive streaming services, but it recently added a cheaper, ad-supported tier. In addition, the catalog offers quite a bit of bang for your buck. Here's how to sign up and start watching:

1. Visit HBO Max's website (the HBO Max app also supports sign ups)

2. Click Sign Up Now

3. Choose the ad-free plan or the ad-supported plan

4. Fill out the requested information and click Create Account

5. Add your payment method and click Start Subscription

HBO Max's ad supported tier costs $10 a month or $100 annually, while the add-free tier costs $15 a month, or $150 annually. The service has a lot to offer, but if you only want to watch The Bob's Burgers Movie, Hulu is the better option with a free trial option as well as access to all 12 seasons.

