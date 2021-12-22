Take grocery shopping off your to-do list with $30 off your first order at Instacart

Angela Lang/CNET

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that going to the grocery store is perhaps the greatest hassle of my week. Between the crowded parking lot, cramped aisles and long checkout lines it's always a bit of a headache. Luckily, that's exactly what Instacart is for. If you've never tried it out, now is the perfect time. From now until Dec. 24, you can get $30 off of your first delivery when you use the promo code CHEERS30 at checkout. You will need to have an order of $50 or more in order for the code to work.

Some weeks, time is just not on your side, and enlisting a little help can go a long way. With Instacart, you can get all of the dinner ingredients (and late night snacks) you need for the week delivered straight to your doorstep. There are plenty of retailers you can order from as well. Just put in your address and start shopping at dozens of grocers and stores in your area. You can browse inventories and select individual items so you can make sure you're getting exactly what you need.