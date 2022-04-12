T-Mobile is Offering Unlimited Google Photos Storage

Sarah Tew/CNET

Unlimited Google Photos storage is back, as long as you're a T-Mobile customer willing to spend $15 a month for the honor. The opportunity is "coming soon" exclusively to T-Mobile, as reported earlier Tuesday by The Verge.

Customers will be able to store unlimited photos and videos in full resolution, as well as getting 2TB of storage for Gmail and Drive. T-Mobile's other Google storage plans cost $5 a month for 500GB of storage, and $10 a month for 2TB of storage.

Google Photos started limiting free storage at 15GB in June last year, and phased out its unlimited option. Now, you can sign up for Google One, a subscription service that starts at $2 a month in the US for 100GB of storage.