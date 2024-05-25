Stream Netflix, Hulu and More: Top New TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week

Settling in for an extended weekend and need some recommendations for what to watch? The end of May doesn't have too many new releases in store, but we've combed through each streaming service to highlight which movies and TV shows that may capture your attention. From horror flicks to animated series to documentaries, there are a few options on the table.

Hulu is hitting fans with horror this upcoming week with The First Omen. Disney Plus will continue to air new episodes of Doctor Who and will also debut Jim Henson: Idea Man (May 31) from Ron Howard, taking viewers through the iconic puppeteer's archives and storytelling legacy.

Max will bring back Superman, wrap up Hacks season 3 on May 30 and release the original film MoviePass, MovieCrash, which takes a look at the movie-going subscription service. Peacock has live sports and reality series, including America's Got Talent, season 19 premiering on May 29.

You may or may not want to watch Jennifer Lopez in Atlas this weekend, but Netflix's slate has other offerings for the week. Stream Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow (May 24), Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult (May 29), Patrick Melrose (May 29) or any of other titles we've listed below for all streaming services.

Best new shows and films on streaming services (May 24 to May 31)

Max

Adult Swim My Adventures with Superman (May 26) Season 2 of My Adventures with Superman will premiere with a one-hour episode on Adult Swim on May 25. The new installment streams the next day, May 26, on Max, but you can catch up with season 1 on the platform before diving in.

Hulu

Disney/20th Century Studios The First Omen (May 30) A prequel to The Omen film franchise, The First Omen takes viewers back to Rome. In 1971, a woman named Margaret is sent to work at a church where a conspiracy begins to reveal itself. The film sets up the arrival of Damien for the 1976 classic film. The movie features Nell Tiger Free, Bill Nighy and Sônia Braga. US viewers can stream it on Hulu.

Paramount Plus

Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount Plus Evil (May 30) Evil season 4 hit TV screens on May 23 with its debut episode, and you can watch every Thursday. The show will stream throughout the entire summer, and if you're a newbie, binge all three seasons on Paramount Plus first.

Disney Plus

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The Beach Boys (May 24) After releasing a Beatles documentary earlier this month, Disney Plus is dropping a doc for The Beach Boys. Viewers will see interviews from the band's legendary members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, as the documentary chronicle's the group's story from start to finish.

Netflix



Netflix Eric (May 30) Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this thriller as father looking for his missing child. Set in the 1980s in New York, Eric follows Vincent, a well-known puppeteer, in a frantic search for his son. He devises a new character named Eric in the hopes that the monster will help bring his child back. With a marriage that's already fragile, Vincent's increasingly erratic behavior nearly jeopardizes everything.

Netflix Mulligan (May 24) Season 2 drops with more adjustments when President Mulligan and his fellow survivors try to make it work on an alien planet. Things get tense, weird, and possibly deadly.



