'Star Trek: Picard': How to Watch and Where to Stream Season 3

Boldly going on one last journey, Patrick Stewart returns as Starfleet's beloved captain for Star Trek: Picard season 3.

The show first hit screens back in 2020 as a follow-up to fan-favorite series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, chronicling Captain Jean-Luc Picard life 20 years after his last appearance in Star Trek: Nemesis.

This latest run sees Picard take on a new adversary in the form of Amanda Plummer's mysterious Vadic, while also promising appearances from series veterans LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn and Gates McFadden.

You can stream Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Paramount Plus in the US and UK, and for free on City TV in Canada. We'll also show you how to use a virtual private network, or VPN, if you're outside of your home country and want to watch the show, or want some streaming privacy.

Read more: Best VPN 2023: VPNs Tested and Rated by Our Experts

Release dates for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 in the US, UK and Australia

No matter where you are in the world, if you want to stream the show, it will only be available on Paramount Plus. You can sign up for an ad-supported or ad-free subscription. There is also a free seven-day trial available. Here's when Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will be released on the platform:

Stream it in the US from Thursday, Feb. 16 . New releases typically drop around 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT).

. New releases typically drop around 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT). For viewers in the UK or Australia, unlike previous seasons, Star Trek: Picard season 3, will not be appearing on Amazon Prime Video, and can instead be found on Paramount Plus, with the first episode premiering on Friday, Feb. 17. As with the US, new episodes will be released on the service each week at the same time from then on.

Read more: Best Streaming Service of 2023: Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and More

Sarah Tew/CNET Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans in the US: Essential for $5 a month ($50 a year if paying annually) and Premium for $10 a month ($100 a year if paying annually). Both offer Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Students may qualify for a 25% discount. In the UK, membership costs a flat rate of £7 a month or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub, although a one week-long free trial is available for new customers. Australian viewers can also take advantage of a seven-day trial, with a subscription after that priced at $9 a month or $90 a year. Read our Paramount Plus review.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard Season 3 in Canada

Canadian Trekkies have two options for watching the final installments of Picard. The new season will be airing on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel, but if you're a cord-cutter you can stream the show via Crave.

CTV Sci-Fi Channel will be showing new episodes every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET from Feb. 16, with the third season episodes appearing on Crave every Thursday from the same date.

Crave Crave boasts access to classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Showtime content, plus Crave originals. Members can watch shows including The Last of Us, The Gloaming, Yellowjackets and The White Lotus. A subscription currently costs CA$10 a month for the basic Crave Mobile tier or £20 per month for Crave Total, which includes downloads and four streams at a time. New subscribers can meanwhile get access to a seven-day free trial.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard Season 3 from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Paramount Plus or Crave while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, our Editors' Choice is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices, and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 a month, but you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our review of ExpressVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Star Trek: Picard will be streaming on Paramount Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you are connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Picard episodes on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Paramount Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.