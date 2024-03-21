X

Spotify Unleashes Miniplayer for Desktop

Spotify says the player is the "perfect productivity companion."

spotify-desktop-miniplayer-image
Spotify

Streaming music service Spotify has released a miniplayer for desktop which enables users to watch and listen to content while using other apps.

The new player, which is set to "always on top", enables Premium users to change tracks, choose playlists, control volume and watch videos and podcasts. Spotify says the player, which resembles the MiniPlayer for Apple Music, has been one of the service's most requested features, and describes it in a press release as a "perfect productivity companion."

The player follows last week's introduction of music videos for eight different countries, though there is no word of when that feature will roll out to the United States.

Spotify is the world's largest music streaming service with over 236 million subscribers, and it also includes up to 15 hours of audiobooks a month as part of the $11 subscription fee.

Read more: Spotify Review: Still the Best Music Streaming Service

