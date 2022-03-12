Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Music is fun, and science says people can even benefit from it across different situations. Studying for an exam? Classical music can help you absorb information better. Driving on a sunny day? Rap can make you a more attentive driver. Feeling angry? Heavy metal can help inspire and calm you down.

Spotify has a playlist for all of these situations, and more. However, if you follow (or create) a lot of playlists, you might lose track of your favorite ones. Then, instead of listening to the perfect gaming playlist because it's buried under other playlists, you're listening to your date night playlist, and you have the worst game of your life.

You can rearrange your Spotify playlists in whatever order you want, though, so you know where your playlists are in your library. Here's how.

How to rearrange your Spotify playlists

1. On desktop, open a web browser and sign in to your Spotify account, or open the Spotify desktop app.

2. On the left side of the window, you should see your liked and created playlists. Click and hold on the playlist you want to move and drag that playlist up or down the list. You should see a green line appear when dragging the playlist that indicates where the playlist will be.

3. When your playlist is where you want it, drop the playlist.

Can I rearrange my Spotify playlists in the mobile app?

Unfortunately, you can't rearrange the order of your Spotify playlists on the mobile app at this time. Once you've rearranged playlists on desktop, though, you can sort your playlists by that same Custom order on mobile. Here's how.

Zach McAuliffe/CNET

1. Open your Spotify app.

2. Tap Your Library.

3. Tap the Playlists bubble near the top of your screen.

4. Underneath Playlists, tap the ↓↑ symbol. This opens up the Sort by menu.

5. Tap Custom order.

The order of your Spotify playlists on mobile and desktop should now be the same. Remember, if you don't rearrange the playlist order on desktop first, Custom order won't show up as an option. You can also arrange your playlists in the Sort by menu by Recently played, Recently added, Alphabetical or Creator, which arranges the playlist in alphabetical order based on who created the playlist.

