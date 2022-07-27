Best 75-inch TV PlayStation Plus Review MacBook: Air M2 vs. Air M1 Best Fitness Trackers $150 Off a Great Chromebook RedMagic 7S Pro's Top Feature $60 Off Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds Prime Video: Top TV Shows
Tech Services & Software

Spotify Expects to Hit 450 Million Listeners By October

Spotify grew to 188 million subscribers and 433 million listeners in its latest period.

Spotify expects that its active listener base will hit 450 million by October, the music streaming service  said in its second-quarter earnings report Wednesday, after finishing June with 188 million subscribers and 433 million active listeners who visit the service at least once a month. 

Even as Spotify girds for the possibility of economic slowdown, "it's hard to be anything but optimistic given what I'm currently seeing," CEO Daniel Ek said during a call to discuss results. 

The latest figures reiterate Spotify's dominance in subscription music around the world. Its No. 2 competitor, Apple Music, doesn't routinely disclose its paid membership and hasn't offered an update in more than three years, obscuring just how much of a lead Spotify may have. Back in June 2019, Apple said its service had 60 million subscribers. (According to music industry researcher MIDiA, Apple holds about 15% of the world's subscription music market; Spotify's share is more than double that.)

Looking ahead, Spotify also predicted that it will have 194 million paid subscribers by the end of the third quarter.

Sweden-based Spotify reported a loss of 125 million euros ($127 million), or 85 cents a share, widening from a loss of 20 million euros, or 19 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue climbed 23% percent to 2.864 billion euros in the quarter.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv estimated a 63 cent loss on 2.813 billion euros in revenue. 

Spotify stock was up 7.7% at $112 a share in recent premarket trading. 