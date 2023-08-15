Spain vs. Sweden: How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live From Anywhere
European giants face off in Auckland for a place in Sunday's showpiece final.
The first semi-final of the 2023 Women's World Cup sees Spain and Sweden battle it out at Eden Park for a place in Sundays final.
Despite having never reached this far in the World Cup before, and having looked decidedly shaky in their 4-0 defeat to Japan in the group stages, Spain come into this clash as favorites to progress, following their superb 2-1 win over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal tie.
Sweden meanwhile put in a superb display against Japan in their last-eight tie, with the 2-1 scoreline not reflecting their dominance during that match.
The two sides played out a 1-1 stalemate in their last meeting in a friendly back in October last year, which saw goals from Marta Cardona and Rebecka Blomqvist, and a similarly tight game looks in store today.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch Spain vs. Sweden, no matter where you are in the world.
Spain vs. Sweden: When and where?
This semifinal clash takes place at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday, August 15.
Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. NZST local time in New Zealand, which makes it a 4 a.m. ET or 1 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, a 6 p.m. AEST start in Australia and an 9 a.m. BST kick-off in the UK.
How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream Spain vs. Sweden in the US
Women's World Cup matches are being broadcast on Fox in the US. If you're already a subscriber, you can livestream games via the Fox website. if you're not, you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries Fox, the least expensive being Sling TV Blue.
Among the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $40 per month.
One important caveat: Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below.
Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.
NBC-owned Telemundo, meanwhile, offers all the games in Spanish, which can also be viewed via NBC's streaming platform Peacock Premium.
NBC's streaming service Peacock offers live Spanish-language coverage of matches of the 2023 Women's World Cup. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live.
One further option in the US for watching matches comes from Tubi TV, which is offering full-length replays of the games in English minutes after they end on the free ad-supported streaming service. You'll have to sign up for a Tubi account in order to get the games, but you won't need a credit card or subscription.
Watch Spain vs. Sweden for free in the UK
Football fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup being shown live on free-to-air channels, with the BBC and ITV sharing broadcast duties. This semifinal will be shown live on BBC1, which means viewers in the UK will be able to stream the game for free on BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 8:30 a.m. BST on Friday morning.
BBC iPlayer has dedicated apps available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes. All you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the tournament.
Stream Spain vs. Sweden for free in Australia
The great news for soccer fans Down Under is that you can watch all of the 2023 Women's World Cup for free on Channel 7 in Australia.
That also means that games will also be livestreamed for free on the network's 7 Plus streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.
Stream Spain vs. Sweden in Canada
Comprehensive live coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.
TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.
Stream Spain vs. Sweden for free in New Zealand
Live coverage of 2023 Women's World Cup for the co-host nation is with free-to-air channel Prime. Kick-off for this semifinal is at 8 p.m. NZST.
You can watch every game of the tournament for free in New Zealand on terrestrial channel Prime.
That also means you'll be able to livestream games via the channel's website -- you just need to provide your name, ZIP code and email address.
Quick tips for streaming the 2023 Women's World Cup using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the Women's World Cup action live may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.