Spain vs. Sweden: How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live From Anywhere

The first semi-final of the 2023 Women's World Cup sees Spain and Sweden battle it out at Eden Park for a place in Sundays final.

Despite having never reached this far in the World Cup before, and having looked decidedly shaky in their 4-0 defeat to Japan in the group stages, Spain come into this clash as favorites to progress, following their superb 2-1 win over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal tie.

Sweden meanwhile put in a superb display against Japan in their last-eight tie, with the 2-1 scoreline not reflecting their dominance during that match.

The two sides played out a 1-1 stalemate in their last meeting in a friendly back in October last year, which saw goals from Marta Cardona and Rebecka Blomqvist, and a similarly tight game looks in store today.

Spain vs. Sweden: When and where?

This semifinal clash takes place at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday, August 15.

Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. NZST local time in New Zealand, which makes it a 4 a.m. ET or 1 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, a 6 p.m. AEST start in Australia and an 9 a.m. BST kick-off in the UK.

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Spain vs. Sweden in the US



Women's World Cup matches are being broadcast on Fox in the US. If you're already a subscriber, you can livestream games via the Fox website. if you're not, you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries Fox, the least expensive being Sling TV Blue.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

NBC-owned Telemundo, meanwhile, offers all the games in Spanish, which can also be viewed via NBC's streaming platform Peacock Premium.

One further option in the US for watching matches comes from Tubi TV, which is offering full-length replays of the games in English minutes after they end on the free ad-supported streaming service. You'll have to sign up for a Tubi account in order to get the games, but you won't need a credit card or subscription.

Watch Spain vs. Sweden for free in the UK

Football fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup being shown live on free-to-air channels, with the BBC and ITV sharing broadcast duties. This semifinal will be shown live on BBC1, which means viewers in the UK will be able to stream the game for free on BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 8:30 a.m. BST on Friday morning.

Stream Spain vs. Sweden for free in Australia

Channel 7 7 Plus Carries the Women's World Cup for free in Australia The great news for soccer fans Down Under is that you can watch all of the 2023 Women's World Cup for free on Channel 7 in Australia. That also means that games will also be livestreamed for free on the network's 7 Plus streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. See at 7 Plus

Stream Spain vs. Sweden in Canada

Comprehensive live coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus Watch Women's World Cup in Canada for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

Stream Spain vs. Sweden for free in New Zealand

Live coverage of 2023 Women's World Cup for the co-host nation is with free-to-air channel Prime. Kick-off for this semifinal is at 8 p.m. NZST.

