Spain vs. Brazil Livestream: How to Watch International Friendly Soccer From Anywhere

It's an international clash at the Bernabeu in Madrid on Tuesday as European giants Spain host South American entertainers Brazil in a friendly fixture.

The Brazilians come into this fixture fresh off the back of an impressive 1-0 win at Wembley against England -- with the Selecao having now won 11 of their last 12 international friendlies against European nations.

Spain will meanwhile be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Colombia on Friday, a defeat that brought to an end a six-game winning streak for Luis de la Fuente's men.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Seventeen-year-old Endrick scored the only goal of the game in Brazil's win over England at the weekend. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Spain vs. Brazil: When and where?



Spain host Brazil at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Tuesday, March 26. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CET local time in Spain, which is a 8:30 p.m. start in the UK, 4:30 p.m. ET or 1:30 p.m. PT kick-off in the US and Canada, and a 7:30 a.m. AEDT start on Wednesday, March 27 in Australia.

How to watch the Spain vs. Brazil game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Spain vs. Brazil game in the US

Tuesday's game is available to watch in the States on Spanish-language service Vix Plus.

Vix Plus Watch international soccer in the US from $7 Vix Plus currently costs $7 a month, and as well as broadcasting UEFA club and international competitions, it also offers Spanish-language soccer coverage of the US Women's National Team, Mexico's Women's National Team, plus South America's top domestic soccer. See at Vix

Livestream the Spain vs. Brazil match in the UK for free

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. GMT on Tuesday evening.

Viaplay Watch international soccer in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its international soccer coverage, which is priced at £15 a month or £144 a year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the Spain vs. Brazil game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can also watch this International friendly on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Livestream the Spain vs. Brazil match in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada.

DAZN Watch international soccer in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

