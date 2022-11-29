Snapchat to Change Privacy Policy Features for One State

Californians who use the image-sharing and messaging app Snapchat will soon have a new toggle to turn on advanced privacy settings, TechCrunch reported Tuesday.

The California Privacy Rights Act, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2023, means that Snapchat users there will have the ability to opt out of the sharing and selling of their personal information through apps. Snapchat will no longer be able to collect or access personal data without the user knowing, according to TechCrunch. California residents will also be able to correct, transfer or delete sensitive information. The new law will protect any data stored on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

Users will be able to find the toggle under the app's Privacy Controls section in Settings, TechCrunch reported. The new option will be under "California Privacy Choices." Once on, Snapchat will limit use of sensitive personal information, such as exact geolocation. The setting will appear for all US users, according to TechCrunch, but the privacy feature will only work for those in California.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.