Slack Is Down for Some People

Business communication platform Slack is down for some users on Tuesday, according to the company's status page. Problems with the app appeared to start around 5:50 a.m. PT, according to outage monitoring site Down Detector.

"We're investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users. We're looking into the cause and will provide more information as soon as it's available," Slack noted Tuesday.

Users may be having issues sending and receiving messages, loading threads and may experience issues accessing the platform entirely. If you're currently logged in to Slack and are not experiencing issues, our advice is not to log out at this time.

Slack didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

