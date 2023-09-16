Serie A Italian Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Inter Milan vs. AC Milan From Anywhere

Saturday's Serie A clash between city rivals Inter and AC Milan is arguably one of the most highly anticipated Derby della Madonnina fixtures in recent memory, following both sides' strong start to the new season.

Both teams have taken nine points from a possible nine since the new term started, but there's extra incentive for Inter coming into this big game.

A win for I Nerazzurri would take them to a record five consecutive Milan derby victories over AC for the first time in their 115-year history.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Saturday's game gives USMNT star Christian Pulisic his first taste of a Milan derby since his move to Serie A. Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan: When and where?

Internazionale take on AC Milan at the San Siro on Saturday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m CEST local time, making it a 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m PT start in the US, a 5 p.m. start in the UK and a 2 a.m. AEST kick-off in Australia on Sunday morning.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs. AC Milan game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Inter Milan vs. AC Milan game in the US for free

This fixture is available to stream in the US via CBS Sports Golazo Network, the free 24-hour soccer streaming channel that's available through the CBS Sports App and Pluto TV, as well as on CBSSports.com and Paramount Plus.

Livestream the Inter Milan vs. AC Milan game in the UK

Serie A broadcast rights in the UK are with TNT Sports (previously named BT Sport) for this season, with live coverage of this game beginning at 4:15 p.m. BST on TNT Sports 2.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Serie A games live in the UK with TNT Sports Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports will be offering Serie A games exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sport

Livestream the Inter Milan vs. AC Milan game in Canada

If you want to stream this Serie A clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada.

Livestream the Inter Milan vs. AC Milan game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch the Milan derby on streaming service beIN Sports and its standalone streaming service beIN Sports Connect, which is showing Serie A games live in Australia this season.

PR Newswire BeIN Sports Connect Watch Serie A in Australia for AU$15 BeIN Sports Connect is a dedicated sports streaming service that offers English Football League, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Scottish league soccer. BeIN Sports Connect is available across a wide variety of devices including desktop, mobile (Android and iOS), Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast and Samsung smart TVs, with a subscription costing AU$15 a month or AU$130 for a yearly plan.

