'Ripley' Review: Andrew Scott Is Transcendent in Netflix's Mesmerizing Noir Series

It's been 25 years since we've seen Tom Ripley on screen, and that's all about to change. Netflix's Ripley, which hails from Oscar-winner Steve Zaillian (Schindler's List, The Irishman) and stars Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers, Fleabag), Johnny Flynn (Emma) and Dakota Fanning (The Alienist), premieres on Netflix on Thursday, April 4. This eight-episode adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's famed novels is a brilliant new take on the anti-hero story.

If you're expecting a retread of The Talented Mr. Ripley (the 1999 movie starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow), you have another thing coming. The narrative bones may be the same, but this show is on another level entirely. Some may even call it a work of art.

Ripley follows Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a quick-witted grifter, as he struggles to find a lucrative niche amid the mean streets of New York. After an unexpected meeting with a wealthy shipping magnate, Tom heads to Italy to talk the man's son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), into returning to the States. Instead of sticking to the plan, Tom befriends Dickie and his girlfriend, Marge (Dakota Fanning), and discovers a radiant life filled with art, culture, and beauty. It's what he's always dreamed of, and he does whatever it takes to keep this newfound status; he lies, cheats and even kills.

Scott's version of Tom Ripley vastly differs from Damon's rendition. Damon brought a sinister, sociopathic flavor to Ripley. Scott, however, brings a clumsiness to his Ripley. There's a flawed sense of humanity here that leads to an enduring sense of wonder from the audience. Are we to root for this guy or champion his demise?

It's clear he's troubled and does a slew of nasty things. But, as with Highsmith's original story, the jury is ultimately out on whether Tom Ripley is evil.

From going toe-to-toe with Sherlock Holmes as his nemesis Moriarty, to making audiences swoon as Fleabag's Hot Priest, and plucking heartstrings in the recent All of Us Strangers, Scott has proven his talents for bringing various stages of enigmatic trouble to life on screen. Ripley is Scott at his absolute best. He was born to play this role and commands every moment on screen -- and trust us, there are many. Tom Ripley thrives in the silent pauses and empty spaces and Scott's performance feels the loudest when things are most still.

Flynn and Fanning offer suitable foils to Tom's awkward actions. Eliot Sumner delivers a memorable turn as Dickie's pal Freddie Miles and Maurizio Lombardi's subtle take on Inspector Pietro Ravini is a series highlight.

Stillness isn't just Tom's vibe; it's an aesthetic that connects the series. Visually, Tom Ripley's journey has an enduring brooding nature. There are influences here from Italian cinema of the '50s and '60s. There are pieces throughout that feel like homages to filmmakers Federico Fellini and Michelangelo Antonioni. It could also feel that way due to the story's locale and the program's black-and-white format.

Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn and Andrew Scott star in Netflix's 'Ripley' Netflix

Ripley is not just a noir story; it's a period piece and a tragedy. The unique black-and-white perspective breathes life into this genre piece. Zaillian, the mastermind behind each episode, had a distinct vision when he embarked on this storytelling journey. The retro palette chosen for Tom Ripley's story was a stroke of genius, adding an artistic quality and grounds the story in its period setting while keeping Ripley as the focal point.

The camera's position remains fixed throughout the program, creating an immersive experience for the viewer to delve into the intricacies of Tom's world in every frame. As the artist, Zaillian presents most scenes as a still life, allowing the audience to soak in the lush environments Mr. Ripley traverses -- from New York's seedy streets to Italy's picturesque coastlines and opulent apartments.

Continuing with the quietness of the show's narrative, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the story's pacing. As a television series, Ripley is an outlier all around. One could quickly call this show a slow burn, yet it never drags. There's always the looming specter on the horizon that Ripley could be found out at any moment, keeping the momentum on track. The stakes are high from the start, and they ebb and flow with each episode until a satisfying crescendo.

Saltburn drew comparisons to The Talented Mr. Ripley when it hit theaters in 2023. Netflix's Ripley feels like an answer to Emerald Fennell's flick's audacity, offering a provocative and new perspective on the antihero. And there's something super satisfying about watching Ripley break bad.

As the audience, we live vicariously through Mr. Ripley as he eludes law enforcement, commits fraud and takes on different identities. His adventure appeals to something dark and toothsome in all of us. And boy, is Ripley delicious.