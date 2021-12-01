Reddit unveils new live features for upvotes and comments in real time

Reddit

Reddit has unveiled five new features for real-time participation on the social media platform, including showing when others are currently typing a response to a post, as well as how many people are reading a post. The other updates include voting animations, comment count animations and new comment indicators, Reddit announced Wednesday.

Vote counts will no longer be static numbers, Reddit said -- instead, they'll "animate as the vote counts go up or down in real time." The same will happen with comment count animations, with the numbers going up as more comments are posted.

Redditors can also click on the "new comment" button to have comments sorted by new and to highlight live comments in real time.

The new features become available today on the desktop Reddit site, as well as on the iOS and Android apps.