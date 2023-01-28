Preston North End vs. Tottenham Hotspur Livestream: How to Watch FA Cup Soccer From Anywhere

On paper, this looks like a favorable matchup for English Premier League side Tottenham against a second-tier team, but could Championship outfit Preston pull off a shock in this FA Cup fourth round clash?

Spurs come into this cup match having arrested a run of two defeats in the Premier League, following their midweek 1-0 win over Fulham. A first-half strike from Harry Kane took him level with club legend Jimmy Greaves on 266 goals for Tottenham.

The England captain was nursing a fever during that win, and is listed as doubtful for this match, which looks set to see Tottenham boss Antonio Conte rotate his starting line up.

Preston find themselves midtable in the Championship, but are on a run of solid form having made it three wins from their last four matches, after beating Birmingham last weekend.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live, wherever you are in the world.

Preston vs. Tottenham: When and where?



Preston host Spurs at Deepdale on Saturday, Jan. 28. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. local time in the UK (1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 5 a.m. AEDT on Jan. 28 in Australia).

How to watch the Preston vs. Tottenham game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Preston vs. Tottenham game in the US



This cup tie is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Saturday for viewers in the States.

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch all of this season's FA Cup fixtures, including this intriguing matchup. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Livestream the Preston vs. Spurs game for free in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup.

This fixture is being shown exclusively on BBC1, with coverage starting at 5.40 p.m. GMT ahead of the 6 p.m. kick-off.

BBC With the match being broadcast on BBC1, that also means you'll also be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game.

Livestream Preston vs. Tottenham game in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet One, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Saturday.

Sportsnet is available via most cable operators, but cord-cutters can subscribe to the network's standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at CA$15 per month or CA$150 per year.

Livestream the Preston vs. Tottenham game in Australia

ViacomCBS now holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in Australia, which means you can now watch matches from the tournament live Down Under via streaming service Paramount Plus. You'll just have to set an alarm for early Sunday morning: kickoff is at 5 a.m. AEDT.