Premier League Soccer Livestream: How to Watch West Ham vs. Newcastle From Anywhere

Two sides who enjoyed landmark European victories in midweek face off on Sunday as West Ham host Newcastle at the London Stadium in the English Premier League.

The Hammers claimed an impressive 2-1 win at Bundesliga side Freiburg on Thursday in the Europa League. That victory saw David Moyes' men go 17 matches without loss in European fixtures, a record for any English side.

Newcastle, meanwhile, thrashed French giants PSG 4-1 at St James' Park on Wednesday and will look to follow up that statement win with a victory in east London that would see them leapfrog the Hammers in the EPL standings.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Jarrod Bowen was once again on target for the Hammers as they beat German side Freiburg in their midweek Europa League fixture. Visionhaus/Getty Images

West Ham vs. Newcastle: When and where?

West Ham United host Newcastle United at the London Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. ET, 6 p.m PT, 10 p.m. AEDT).

How to watch the West Ham vs. Newcastle game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the West Ham vs. Newcastle game in the US

Sunday's West Ham-Newcastle match is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $40 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Can I livestream the West Ham vs. Newcastle game in the UK?

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. However, this game hasn't been selected as one of the two games from this Sunday's fixture list to be shown live.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the West Ham vs. Newcastle game in Canada

If you want to stream West Ham vs. Newcastle live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the West Ham vs. Newcastle game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

