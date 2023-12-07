Premier League Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Tottenham vs. West Ham From Anywhere

Tottenham will be looking to get back to winning ways on Thursday as they host West Ham in what looks set to be an explosive London derby.

Spurs ended a run of three straight defeats in the English Premier League with a battling 3-3 draw against defending champs Man City at the weekend. But with title-chasing rivals Liverpool and Arsenal winning their midweek games, boss Ange Postecoglou will be determined to see his men claim all three points here.

Despite a number of uninspired performances, West Ham have managed to go on an unbeaten run of seven matches across all competitions. They may have been unconvincing in their recent showings, but the Hammers shouldn't be discounted here, with their counter-attacking style of play likely to be well suited against Postecoglou's signature high-press tactics.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United: When and where?



Spurs host West Ham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 7. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. GMT local time. That's 3:15 p.m. ET or 12:15 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 7:15 a.m. AEDT early on Friday morning in Australia.

How to watch the Tottenham vs. West Ham game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch; that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Spurs vs. West Ham game in the US

Thursday's Tottenham Hotspur-West Ham match is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $40 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). Spurs vs. West Ham is part of a full program of Premier League games being shown exclusively live on Amazon Prime this week.

James Martin/CNET Amazon Prime Video Carries Premier League soccer in the UK An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs £9 a month or £95 for the year in the UK. The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months or more is that you can stream Premier League games this week without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. See at Amazon UK

Livestream the Spurs vs. West Ham game in Canada

If you want to stream this match live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, although you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on the streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

