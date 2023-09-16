Premier League Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Brentford From Anywhere

Gameweek 5 sees Newcastle take on Brentford at home, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe badly in need of a win, following three stinging defeats in a row.

While that trio of losses came against tough opposition in the shape of Man City, Liverpool and Brighton, those results have nevertheless deflated much of the preseason optimism surrounding St. James' Park. Slim hopes of a title challenge this term are now being tempered by the Toon faithful.

Saturday's fixture brings yet another tough test for Howe, with unbeaten Brentford's battling draw last time out against Bournemouth highlighting just how much of a tough nut they're likely to be for the Magpies to crack.

With three defeats so far, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will be determined to see his side pick up all three points on Saturday and get their campaign back on track. David Horton/CameraSport/Getty Images

Newcastle United vs. Brentford: When and where?



Newcastle host Brentford at St. James' Park on Saturday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. BST local time. That's 12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m PT on Saturday in the US and Canada, and at 2:30 a.m. AEST in in the early hours of Sunday morning in Australia.

How to watch the Newcastle vs. Brentford game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Newcastle vs. Brentford game in the US

Sunday's Newcastle-Brentford match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Livestream the Newcastle vs. Brentford game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). The Newcastle-Brentford game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the game.

Now (UK) Watch the Premier League from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Newcastle vs. Brentford game in Canada

If you want to stream Newcastle vs. Brentford live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Newcastle vs. Brentford game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

