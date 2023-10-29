Premier League Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest From Anywhere

It's a year to the day since Liverpool last lost at Anfield, with Nottingham Forest the side tasked with a seemingly impossible mission on Merseyside today in the English Premier League.

The Reds notched up another victory on home turf last weekend, with a 2-0 win over local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby, and followed that up with a resounding 5-1 result over French side Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday.

Forest have meanwhile drawn their last three games and haven't won since stunning Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in early September.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Mohamed Salah was on target twice for Liverpool in their Merseyside derby victory over Everton last weekend. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest: When and where?



Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday, Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. GMT local time. That's 10 a.m. ET or 7 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1 a.m. AEDT early on Sunday morning in Australia.

How to watch the Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest game in the US

Sunday's Liverpool-Nottingham Forest match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Can I livestream the Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest game in the UK?

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). However, the Liverpool-Nottingham Forest game isn't one of this weekend's games that has been selected for broadcast.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest game in Canada

If you want to stream Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

