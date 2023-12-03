Premier League Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Chelsea vs. Brighton From Anywhere

After a demoralizing thrashing at the hands of Newcastle last weekend, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will be haranguing his players for an immediate response as they host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The west Londoners come into this match having lost five of their opening 13 games in the English Premier League so far this season, and will be without suspended duo Reece James and Marc Cucurella for this tough fixture.

Brighton, meanwhile, are on a high after sealing their place in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages with a win over AEK Athens on Thursday.

A welcome 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest last weekend ended a six-game winless run in the Premier League for Roberto De Zerbi's men. But the Seagulls' busy schedule appears to be coming at a cost, with Ansu Fati and Tariq Lamptey the latest names to be added to a mounting injury list.

With 10 first-team players currently on the sidelines, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has major selection issues coming into this clash at Stamford Bridge. Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: When and where?



Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in west London on Sunday, Dec. 3. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. GMT local time. That's 9 a.m. ET or 6 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1 a.m. AEDT early on Monday morning in Australia.

How to watch the Chelsea vs. Brighton game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Brighton game in the US

Sunday's Chelsea-Brighton match is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $40 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Can I livestream the Chelsea vs. Brighton game in the UK?



No broadcaster has the rights to show this game live in the UK, meaning that if you're in the region while traveling, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game as you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Brighton game in Canada

If you want to stream this match live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Chelsea vs. Brighton game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

