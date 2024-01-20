Premier League Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest From Anywhere

Two sides sitting uncomfortably close to the relegation zone go to battle in west London on Saturday, as Brentford host Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The hosts are currently two places and just three points clear of the drop in the English Premier League, with Forest a point and a place above them but having played a game more.

The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their FA Cup third-round replays in midweek, with Brentford losing out 3-2 to Wolves, and Forest going through by the same scoreline after being taken to extra time by League One side Blackpool.

The Bees will receive a much-needed boost for this match with the return of star striker Ivan Toney after completing his eight-month ban for breaching the Football Association's rules on gambling.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is free to play again after serving an eight-month FA ban. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest: When and where?



Brentford host Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, Jan 20. Kickoff is set for 5.30 p.m. GMT local time. That's 12.30 p.m. ET or 9.30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 4.30 a.m. AEDT early on Sunday morning in Australia.

How to watch the Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest game in the US

Sunday's Brentford-Nottingham Forest match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Livestream the Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest is exclusive to Sky Sports, showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the game.

Now Watch the Premier League in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest game in Canada

If you want to stream this match live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

