Premier League Soccer: Livestream Every Game of the 2023/24 Season From Anywhere

It's back: The most-watched football league in the world returns this weekend with the opening fixtures of the English Premier League's 2023-2024 season.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be looking to win the competition for an unprecedented fourth time in a row. But they will be without key players from last year's triumphant campaign, with Ilkay Gündoğan and Riyad Mahrez having both moved clubs during the summer break.

Last year's runners-up Arsenal look set to provide the main challenge to City once more, having bolstered their squad with a host of big-money signings, including Declan Rice from West Ham, Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Other big questions ahead of the big kick-off include how will Spurs cope with the loss of their talismanic striker Harry Kane following his pending move to Bayern Munich, can new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino revive the stuttering Blues' fortunes and will Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley buck the trend for newly promoted clubs and avoid dropping straight back down to the Championship?

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Premier League 2023/24 season: When?



Kicking off with its opening fixture of Burnley vs. Manchester City today, Aug. 11 (kickoff is at 12 p.m. PT, 3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST and 5 a.m. AEST), the new season runs through until the final fixtures on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

How to watch Premier League 2023/24 season matches online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view games locally, you may need a different way to watch matches -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Premier League 2023/24 season games in the US

Much the same as last time out, EPL fixtures will be broadcast in the US this season across Peacock, USA Network, NBC and CNBC. The large majority of fixtures will be shown exclusively on streaming service Peacock, for which you'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch games live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $2 per month NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to all of the matches of this season's Premier League that are not shown on cable. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less with an annual account). See at Peacock

As with last season, one or more of each weekend's games will be shown live on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a useful option for those wanting to watch some EPL action. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Premier League 2023/24 season in the UK

Live broadcast rights for the Premier League in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously named BT Sport) for this season.

Sky has the bulk of the action, with the network showing 128 matches live, while TNT will air 52 matches live over the course of the season, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon will meanwhile be broadcasting 20 matches this term, including the complete Boxing Day schedule.

If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream its coverage of matches via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream games.

Now Watch the Premier League in the UK from £12 with Now Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch over 50 Premier League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports will be offering a sizable 52 matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sport

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon Prime Video Watch 20 matches exclusively live in the UK with Amazon Prime Video Like last season, the online streaming service will be broadcasting two rounds of fixtures in their entirety this term, including this year's Boxing Day games. Amazon Prime in the UK currently costs £9 per month or £95 per year, and as well as offering you live Premier League action, a subscription also gives you a whole host of other Amazon Prime perks, such as unlimited one-day delivery from the online retailer. See at Amazon

Livestream Premier League 2023/24 Season matches in Canada

If you want to stream EPL games live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League once again this season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the final games of the EPL season, with exclusive streaming rights to every match on Sunday. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream Premier League 2023/24 season matches in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch EPL fixtures on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League match of the 2023/24 season live in Australia.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen all remaining EPL matches live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

