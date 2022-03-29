Practice Your Swing From Anywhere With This $179 Golf Simulator

Phigolf

Finding it hard to fit in a round or two? Don't let busy schedules or weather affect your swing. You can get practice in anywhere, without having to step foot on a course (or outside your door) with Phigolf. The sensor and swing stick let you use your real golf swing in gameplay without you having to set up a net or use any balls. Right now you can get a lifetime subscription to practice your swing across three different apps with . Use the coupon code GOLF10 at checkout for an additional $30 off the already discounted price. This offer ends April 2.

The golf simulator is immersive and portable, and you can play it anywhere with an internet connection. If you're not a pro, it's no problem -- the game is designed to be fun for anyone, whether you're a beginner or an avid golfer. You play from a phone or tablet using the Phigolf, WGT and E6 Connect apps, but you'll have to use screen mirroring technology to see the simulator on the big screen. You'll get access to more than 80 world-famous courses, fun mini games and tournaments. Plus you'll be able to play remotely with friends who have the game, no matter where they are. In fact, you can using the same code as above.