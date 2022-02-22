Practice Makes Perfect: Ace Your CompTIA Exam for Less With Lifetime Access to All the Questions

StackSocial

Ready to pass your CompTIA certification exam? With 10 hours of content across 190 lessons, these courses will bring you loads of practice to help you get certified. This bundle offers performance-based questions and labs that follow the official CompTIA exam curriculum so that you're prepared for the real thing. Grab the now through Feb. 24 at StackSocial.

Note that the courses offered in this bundle do not include lectures. This bundle is designed to help you study, serving as practice for the exam, and each course provides specific performance-based questions and labs to help you familiarize yourself with the exam ahead of time. You'll be able to demonstrate your ability to configure device operating systems, hardware and peripherals. support basic IT infrastructure, prove baseline cybersecurity skills, implement basic backup and recovery, understand best practices for documentation, disaster prevention, and more, identify threats to network security, and manage Linux-based systems, among other skills.

Again, the questions included in this bundle cover this content, but you should already be familiar with these concepts. And you'll be able to access the questions and labs for a lifetime, ensuring you are adequately prepared for the real thing.