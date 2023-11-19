Portugal vs. Iceland Livestream: How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifier Soccer From Anywhere

With nine wins from nine from their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign so far, Portugal will look to continue their impressive run as they host Iceland today.

Key men Pepe, Rafael Leão and Nélson Semedo are all unavailable for Portugal boss Roberto Martínez for this one, but the 2016 champions looked comfortable without that trio as they coasted to a 2-0 away win against Liechtenstein on Thursday.

They now face an Iceland side that has struggled to make a dent in Group J, with just three wins from their nine fixtures placing them in fourth place in the pool. Automatic qualification for next summer's tournament is not out of the question for Åge Hareide's side, as there remains a slim chance of them making it through to Euro 2024 via the UEFA Nations League playoff route.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 10 goals so far during his country's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Visionhaus//Getty Images

Portugal vs. Iceland: When and where?



Portugal host Iceland at the Estádio José Alvalade on Sunday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. WET local time in Lisbon, Portugal (7:45 p.m. GMT in the UK and Ireland, 2:45 p.m. ET, 11.45 a.m. PT in the US, and 6:45 a.m. AEDT on Monday, Nov. 19 in Australia).

How to watch the Portugal vs. Iceland game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Portugal vs. Iceland game in the US

Sunday's game is on Spanish language service Vix Plus.

Vix Plus Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in the US from $7 Vix Plus currently costs $7 per month, and as well as broadcasting UEFA club and international competitions, it also offers Spanish-language soccer coverage of the US Women's National Team, Mexico's Women's National Team, plus South America's top domestic soccer. See at Vix

Livestream the Portugal vs. Iceland match in the UK

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kickoff set for 7.45 p.m. GMT on Sunday evening.

Viaplay Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its Euro 2024 qualifiers coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the Portugal vs. Iceland match in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to all the Euro 2024 qualifiers this season.

DAZN Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Portugal vs. Iceland game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which has the rights to show select Euro 2024 qualifiers live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen Euro 2024 qualifiers live this season, as well as English Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

