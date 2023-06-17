Portugal vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Livestream: How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifier Soccer From Anywhere

Portugal will be looking to make it three wins on the spin in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers as they host Bosnia-Herzegovina in Lisbon today.

Having brushed past Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in their opening fixtures in Group J back in March, Ronaldo and co now face a much sterner challenge against the side currently in third place in the table.

The Dragons opened their Euro 2024 campaign with a 3-0 win over Iceland, but then suffered a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia in their next game and will be determined to make amends here as they look to qualify for their first ever European Championships.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Visionhaus//Getty Images

Portugal vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: When and where?



How to watch the Portugal vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Portugal vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina game in the US

Friday's game is on Spanish language service Vix Plus.

Vix Plus Euro 2024 Qualifiers in the US from $6.99 Vix Plus currently costs $6.99 per month, and as well as broadcasting UEFA club and international competitions, it also offers Spanish language soccer coverage of the US Women's National Team, Mexico's Women's National Team, plus South America's top domestic soccer. See at Vix

Livestream the Portugal vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina match in the UK



Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kick-off set for 7.45 p.m. BST on Saturday evening.

Viaplay Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its Euro 2024 Qualifiers coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the Portugal vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina match in the Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to all the Euro 2024 Qualifiers this season.

DAZN Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Portugal vs. Bosnia-Herzegovinagame in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which has the rights to show select Euro 2024 Qualifiers live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen Euro 2024 Qualifiers live this season, as well as English Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming Euro 2024 Qualifiers using a VPN

