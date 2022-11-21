Pixel Users: Clear Out Your Messages App by Turning on Swipe-to-Delete

One of my favorite updates to hit my Pixel phone added the ability to swipe-to-delete text messages. Originally, when I opened the Messages app on my Pixel 5, swiping left or right on a text only presented the option to archive it. Sure, my inbox looked less cluttered, but it felt like sweeping dirt under the rug.

Before the update, deleting a message meant long-pressing a text and tapping the trash can icon, or going into a text and deleting it by tapping the three-dots icon in the top right corner. Swiping is just easier.

Here's how to delete texts faster on Pixel 5, 6 and 7 smartphones:

1. Open the default Messages app.

2. Tap your profile icon in the top right corner of the screen.

3. Choose Message Settings.

4. Scroll down and tap Swipe Actions.

5. Tap Customize for Swipe Right or Swipe Left. Actions include Archive, Delete or Off.

