Peacock Will Exclusively Stream the NFL's Week 1 Friday Night Game, Prime Video Gets a Playoff Game

Peacock had an exclusive NFL playoff game earlier this year, now it is getting one for Week 1 of the 2024 regular season. On Tuesday the streamer announced that the Friday night contest, which will feature the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil's Corinthians Arena, will air exclusively on its service.

The Eagles' opponent and the time for the game have not yet been revealed as the NFL has yet to release its full schedule for the upcoming season.

In addition to offering feeds of NBC's Sunday Night Football, Peacock streamed two NFL games exclusively on its service last year: The AFC Wild Card game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins and a Week 16 regular season contest between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers.

The playoff matchup was particularly successful for the streaming service, with NBC Sports touting that it was the "most-streamed event ever in the U.S., reaching a total of 32.1 million viewers" (with an average of "approximately 23 million viewers" when factoring in Peacock streams, local feeds on NBC stations in Miami and Kansas City as well as those watching on their phones and tablets using the league's NFL Plus streaming service).

As with its other Peacock-exclusive games, NBC will make the game available on local stations in the competing teams' respective markets.

The Peacock announcement comes with a few other programming notes from the league including the official confirmation that the NFL is bringing an exclusive Wild Card playoff game to Amazon's Prime Video. Amazon's streaming service is already the home for Thursday Night Football, with the technology giant reportedly paying roughly $1 billion per year to the league for the games. The reveal confirms reports from last month that Amazon would be picking up the playoff game.

Like the Peacock game and regular season Thursday Night Football contests, the Prime Video playoff game will be available on over-the-air channels in the competing teams' respective home markets.

In addition to the streaming-exclusive games, the NFL also announced that it will once again do a Christmas Day doubleheader. No teams have been announced but as the holiday this year falls out on a Wednesday The Wall Street Journal reports that the competing teams for these contests will be among those who played on the Saturday prior.

The 2024 NFL regular season begins on Sept. 5.