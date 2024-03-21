Panama vs. Mexico Livestream: How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Semifinal Soccer From Anywhere
Los Canalero face off against El Tri in Texas for a place in the final.
Panama and Mexico will battle it out once more, as these two familiar foes face off once again at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday in this CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.
Today's match is a repeat of last year's Gold Cup final, which saw Mexico triumph 1–0 thanks to a late goal from substitute Santiago Giménez.
El Tri have had to battle their way to this last-four clash, having clawed back a 2-0 deficit against Honduras, winning the second leg of that tie 2-0, before eventually prevailing via a dramatic penalty shoot-out.
Panama, meanwhile, cruised to the semis after breezing past Costa Rica 6-1 on aggregate in the previous round.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.
Panama vs. Mexico: When and where?
Panama take on Mexico in this CONCACAF Nations League semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, March 21. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET and 7:15 p.m. PT (that's 2:15 a.m. GMT in the UK and at 1:15 p.m. AEDT in Australia on Friday, March 22).
How to watch the Panama vs. Mexico game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream the Panama vs. Mexico game in the US
American soccer fans can stream the remaining games of the CONCACAF Nations League, including this semifinal, via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the tournament.
Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans in the US: Essential for $6 a month and Premium for $12 a month. Both offer coverage of the CONCACAF Nations League.
The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming. It also lacks live CBS feeds and the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Newcomers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, while students may qualify for a 25% discount.
Livestream Panama vs. Mexico match in Mexico
EL Tri fans can cheer on their side while watching via a number of broadcast options. Free-to-air network Canal 5 Televisa will be broadcasting the game live, as will TUDN En Vivo and TUDN. The match can also be streamed via VIX.
Vix Plus currently costs MX$100 per month, and as well as broadcasting CONCACAF Nations League and international competitions, it also offers coverage of Liga MX matches.
Livestream the Panama vs. Mexico match in the UK and Australia
While no traditional broadcasters are set to show the match in either region, the good news is that you'll be able to live stream this semifinal in both the UK and Australia (and indeed most countries outside of the Americas), via the the CONCACAF website and the CONCACAF YouTube channel.
Livestream the Panama vs. Mexico match in Canada
If you want to stream this CONCACAF Nations League semifinal clash live in Canada you have two options, with Fubo and OneSoccer both showing the remaining games of this tournament.
Fubo costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.
OneSoccer is available on a wide array of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast.
A subscription currently costs CA$13 per month or CA$120 for a year, with the service also boasting broadcast rights to the Canadian Premier League, Canadian Championship and Mexico's LigaMX.
Quick tips for streaming the CONCACAF Nations League using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming CONCACAF Nations League matches may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.