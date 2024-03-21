Panama vs. Mexico Livestream: How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Semifinal Soccer From Anywhere

Panama and Mexico will battle it out once more, as these two familiar foes face off once again at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday in this CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

Today's match is a repeat of last year's Gold Cup final, which saw Mexico triumph 1–0 thanks to a late goal from substitute Santiago Giménez.

El Tri have had to battle their way to this last-four clash, having clawed back a 2-0 deficit against Honduras, winning the second leg of that tie 2-0, before eventually prevailing via a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Panama, meanwhile, cruised to the semis after breezing past Costa Rica 6-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

Panama vs. Mexico: When and where?



Panama take on Mexico in this CONCACAF Nations League semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, March 21. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET and 7:15 p.m. PT (that's 2:15 a.m. GMT in the UK and at 1:15 p.m. AEDT in Australia on Friday, March 22).

How to watch the Panama vs. Mexico game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Panama vs. Mexico game in the US

American soccer fans can stream the remaining games of the CONCACAF Nations League, including this semifinal, via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for the tournament.

Livestream Panama vs. Mexico match in Mexico

EL Tri fans can cheer on their side while watching via a number of broadcast options. Free-to-air network Canal 5 Televisa will be broadcasting the game live, as will TUDN En Vivo and TUDN. The match can also be streamed via VIX.

Vix Plus Watch CONCACAF Nations League in Mexico from MX$100 Vix Plus currently costs MX$100 per month, and as well as broadcasting CONCACAF Nations League and international competitions, it also offers coverage of Liga MX matches. See at Vix

Livestream the Panama vs. Mexico match in the UK and Australia

While no traditional broadcasters are set to show the match in either region, the good news is that you'll be able to live stream this semifinal in both the UK and Australia (and indeed most countries outside of the Americas), via the the CONCACAF website and the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Livestream the Panama vs. Mexico match in Canada

If you want to stream this CONCACAF Nations League semifinal clash live in Canada you have two options, with Fubo and OneSoccer both showing the remaining games of this tournament.

OneSoccer OneSoccer Watch the CONCACAF Nations League in Canada from CA$13 per month OneSoccer is available on a wide array of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast. A subscription currently costs CA$13 per month or CA$120 for a year, with the service also boasting broadcast rights to the Canadian Premier League, Canadian Championship and Mexico's LigaMX. See at Onesoccer

