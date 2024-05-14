X
'Outer Range' Season 2 on Prime Video: Release Date and Time

Josh Brolin stars as Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott in season 2 of the sci-fi series.

Meara Isenberg


Have a giant hole in your streaming plans? One potential remedy -- given that you caught season 1 -- is season 2 of Prime Video's sci-fi Western mind-bender Outer Range.

The first installment introduced Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a patriarch who finds a dark void on his family's ranch in Wyoming. In addition to his wife, two sons and granddaughter, the main players include the Tillersons -- neighboring ranchers seeking a portion of the Abbotts' land -- Autumn -- a young woman who starts to camp on the property -- and Joy -- the town's acting sheriff. The second season will see the mystery surrounding the black hole deepen following the events of the season 2 finale, according to a synopsis.

Outer Range premiered in 2022 and currently has a score of 60 on Metacritic. If you're ready for the continuation of the Abbotts' story, here's when you can start watching season 2 in the US. The new entry will be binge-friendly, with all seven episodes releasing at once.

When to watch Outer Range season 2

Ready to saddle up for season 2? The seven-episode installment releases in full at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Thursday, May 16.

While Outer Range is among the titles included with a Prime Video subscription, you can also currently watch the complete first season for free with ads using Amazon Freevee. To watch all of Outer Range season 2 later this week with Prime Video, you can pay $9 a month or sign up for a Prime membership, which comes with other perks and costs $15 per month or $139 per year. 
As of Jan. 29 in the US, Prime Video movies and shows include ads, but you can opt to remove them. The streamer charges an extra $3 per month to do so, whether you're paying for a standalone subscription or a Prime membership. Here's our review of the ad-supported service and the best sci-fi TV shows to watch with your subscription.

