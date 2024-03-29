Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson Livestream: When It Starts and How to Watch Junior Lightweight Boxing Fight

"The King" is back in the ring on Saturday as Mexico's Óscar Valdez takes on Australia's Liam Wilson for the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight world title.

A former world champ at both featherweight and super featherweight, the 33-year-old is now without a belt after losing recent titles fights to Shakur Stevenson and Emanuel Navarrete and will be looking to re-establish himself as a force once more with a win this evening in Arizona.

Standing in his way is 28-year-old Queensland fighter Wilson, who also suffered a defeat at the hands of Navarrete in a WBO super-featherweight title back in February 2023.

Friday's bill also includes a co-feature fight between WBC/WBA/Ring Magazine champ Seniesa Estrada and WBO/IBF holder Yokasta Valle with the winner set to become the first-ever female undisputed minimumweight champion.

Here are all the details of tonight's big fight, including start time, how to watch it and more.

Oscar Valdez comes into this fight with a 31-2 record. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson date and start times

Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson takes place on Friday, March 29, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main card is set to start at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, making it a 1 a.m. start in the early hours of Saturday in the UK, with the event set to get underway at 12 p.m. AEDT in Australia.

Ring walks for Valdez and Wilson are expected at around 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m.in the US, at 4 a.m. in the UK, and at 3 p.m. AEDT Down Under.

Timing is subject to change for the main card based on the length of the undercard fights.

How to watch Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson from anywhere

If you find yourself unable to view Valdez vs. Wilson locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to watch Valdez vs. Wilson in the US

Friday's big fight is available to stream in the US via ESPN Plus, with no additional PPV fee to pay.

How to watch Valdez vs. Wilson in the UK

If you live in the UK, the Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson fight is a live exclusive for Sky Sports on its Sky Sports Main Event and and Sky Sports Action channels

Now Watch Valdez vs. Wilson in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

How to watch Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson in Canada

For Canadian fight fans, Friday's big title fight is available to watch via streaming service TSN Plus, with no extra PPV charge for subscribers. Existing TSN cable subscribers can meanwhile watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

How to watch Valdez vs. Wilson in Australia

Australian boxing fans can stream this clash via streaming service Kayo Sports, and you don't need to be a subscriber to watch the bout. The main card should start around 12 p.m. AEDT on Saturday afternoon.

Kayo Sports Watch the Valdez vs. Wilson fight for AU$25 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. See at Kayo Sports

Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson full fight card

In addition to the main event, there are a number of other fights taking place in Arizona tonight.