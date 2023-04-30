NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: How to Watch Panthers vs. Bruins, Kraken vs. Avalanche Game 7s

The NHL playoffs are here, and the battle for the Stanley Cup is heating up the ice. Today, two Game 7s highlight the action on TNT starting with the Panthers looking to pull off a major upset against the Bruins at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). Then at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT), the Kraken will take on the Avalanche in Colorado in Game 7 in their series.

After the Leafs and Oilers punched their respective second-round tickets on Saturday night, Monday night brings the final remaining first-round matchup with a Game 7 showdown between the Rangers and the Devils in New Jersey. That puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Thanks to live TV streaming services cord-cutters can stream all the action with no cable subscription required. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins are Stanley Cup favorites after a record-setting season. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

NHL Playoffs FAQ

What is the 2023 first round playoff schedule? Here's the schedule for the next two days in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including the series status. See NHL.com for the full schedule. Sunday, April 30 Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins, Game 7, 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on TNT (series tied 3-3)

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche, Game 7, 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on TNT (series tied 3-3) Monday, May 1 New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils, Game 7, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN (series tied 3-3)

What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NHL playoffs air on a collection of networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TNT and TBS. The Stanley Cup Final will air on TNT in the US and on Sportsnet in Canada.

How can I stream the games on my phone? If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following, after logging in with your cable provider's credentials: For ABC games, use the ESPN app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select Manage TV provider .

app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select . For TNT games, use the TNT app. Click the person icon to sign in with your TV provider.

As these games all air nationally, the best way to catch all the hockey action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

DirecTV Stream carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Its cheapest, $65-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN, ABC, and TNT. DirecTV has an additional $15 "advanced receiver service" fee that automatically applies and is added on to the sticker price, which makes the Entertainment package $80 per month.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.