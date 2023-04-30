NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: How to Watch Panthers vs. Bruins, Kraken vs. Avalanche Game 7s

Two Game 7s highlight today's NHL playoff action on TNT.
The NHL playoffs are here, and the battle for the Stanley Cup is heating up the ice. Today, two Game 7s highlight the action on TNT starting with the Panthers looking to pull off a major upset against the Bruins at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). Then at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT), the Kraken will take on the Avalanche in Colorado in Game 7 in their series.
After the Leafs and Oilers punched their respective second-round tickets on Saturday night, Monday night brings the final remaining first-round matchup with a Game 7 showdown between the Rangers and the Devils in New Jersey. That puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Thanks to live TV streaming services cord-cutters can stream all the action with no cable subscription required. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.
Here's the schedule for the next two days in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including the series status. See NHL.com for the full schedule.
Sunday, April 30
Monday, May 1
The NHL playoffs air on a collection of networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TNT and TBS.
The Stanley Cup Final will air on TNT in the US and on Sportsnet in Canada.
If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following, after logging in with your cable provider's credentials:
As these games all air nationally, the best way to catch all the hockey action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.
ESPN Plus is the home of hockey's out-of-market coverage and will air all Stanley Cup playoff games simultaneously with ABC and ESPN.
While the $10 a month, $100 per year service is best suited for die-hard fans of the sports it covers well -- mainly hockey, soccer and UFC -- more casual fans might find themselves with an ESPN Plus subscription anyway through the Disney bundle, which also includes Hulu and Disney Plus with ads for $13 total.
Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT. ABC, however, is only available in eight markets (Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Fresno, Houston and Raleigh) and requires the Orange and Blue combo plan if you want ESPN too. That combo plan costs $65 per month in all of those cities except Fresno, Houston and Raleigh, where it costs $60. Even if ABC isn't available in your area, you can watch those games using the simulcast stream available on ESPN3.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries ABC, ESPN and TNT.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and offers ABC, ESPN and TNT.
DirecTV Stream is expensive. It's the priciest of the five major live TV streaming services. Its cheapest, $65-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN, ABC, and TNT. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels and RSNs are available in your area.
It is worth noting that DirecTV has an additional $15 "advanced receiver service" fee that automatically applies and is added on to the sticker price, which makes the Entertainment package $80 per month.
FuboTV costs $75 a month and also includes ABC and ESPN but not TNT.
Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.