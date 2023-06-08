Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
NHL Stanley Cup Final: How to Watch, Stream Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 3 Tonight

The Vegas Golden Knights took both games on home ice and lead the series 2-0. Can the Panthers come back? Game 3 is tonight.

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
See full bio
Eli Blumenthal Senior Editor
Eli Blumenthal is a senior editor at CNET with a particular focus on covering the latest in the ever-changing worlds of telecom, streaming and sports. He previously worked as a technology reporter at USA Today.
Expertise 5G, mobile networks, wireless carriers, phones, tablets, streaming devices, streaming platforms, mobile and console gaming,
See full bio
Sarah Lord Associate Writer
Sarah Lord covers TVs and home entertainment. Prior to joining CNET, Sarah served as the tech and electronic reviews fellow at Insider, where she wrote about everything from smart watches and wearables to tablets and e-readers. She began her career by writing laptop reviews as an intern and subsequent freelancer at Tom's Hardware. She is also a professional actor with many credits in theater, film and television.
Expertise TVs, Home Entertainment, Streaming, Computers Credentials
  • Member of Screen Actors Guild and Actors Equity Association
See full bio
See at ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN
Best VPN for streaming
See at ExpressVPN
See at Sling TV
Sling TV Orange: $40, $60 or $65
Carries TNT and TBS
See at Sling TV
See at Hulu
Hulu Plus Live TV: $70
Carries TBS, TruTV and TNT
See at Hulu
See at YouTube
YouTube TV: $73
Carries TBS, TruTV and TNT
See at YouTube
See at DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream: $80
Carries TBS, TruTV and TNT
See at DirecTV Stream
See at CBC
CBC Gem
Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final for free in Canada
See at CBC
See at Viaplay
Viaplay
Watch the Stanley Cup Final in the UK from £15
See at Viaplay
See at Kayo Sports
Kayo Sports
Watch the Stanley Cup Final 2023 for AU$25 a month
See at Kayo Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights have dominated the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final and only need two more wins to clinch their first championship. 

Neither the Panthers nor the Golden Knights have previously won a Stanley Cup. The Florida Panthers last went to the Stanley Cup Final in 1996, when they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche. The Vegas Golden Knights made it to the Cup Final in their inaugural season in 2018, but lost in five games to the Washington Capitals. 

Mathew Tkachuk came to the Panthers in a trade with the Calgary Flames last offseason and has dominated in key moments this postseason, but has been quiet so far in the Final. Tkachuk knows that tonight's Game 3 will be important. 

"This is by far the biggest game of our season. We know what has made us successful to this point. We're definitely not going to shy away from that," he told ESPN.  

In order to make this a series, he and the Panthers will have to push back against Jack Eichel and a Vegas Golden Knights team that's powered its way through the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars to reach their second Stanley Cup Final in six years. 

Whether you live in the US or are looking to follow the NHL action from around the world, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Final live, no matter where you are.

Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers and Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights battle for a puck.

The Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights meet in the Stanley Cup Final.

 Jeff Bottari/NHLI/Getty Images

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 3: When and where?

The series switches to Sunrise, Florida, for the next two games, as the Panthers host the Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena. The puck drops for Game 3 tonight at p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT in the US -- that's 1 a.m. BST in the UK, and 10 a.m. AEST in Australia on Friday, June 9.

What's the schedule for the rest of the NHL Stanley Cup Final?

The schedule for the rest of the NHL Stanley Cup Final series is as follows. All games will air in the US on TNT.

• Thursday, June 8: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET (Game 3, Golden Knights lead 2-0)
• Saturday, June 10: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET (Game 4, if necessary)
• Tuesday, June 13: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (Game 5, if necessary
• Friday, June 16: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET (Game 6, if necessary)
• Monday, June 19: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (Game 7, if necessary)

How to watch Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 3 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 3 in the US

This season marks the first time in decades that the Stanley Cup Final will be broadcast entirely on cable television, with the series being shown live on TNT and TruTV, and TBS showing all but Game 5.

How can I stream the games on my phone?

If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or watch via the TNT app. Click the person icon to sign in with your TV provider. 

Sling TV Orange: $40, $60 or $65

Carries TNT and TBS

Sling TV's Orange plan includes TNT and TBS in most major markets and costs $40 a month, with $10 off your first month.

TruTV is meanwhile available via Sling's Blue package, which comes in at a slightly more expensive $45 per month albeit, but is also offered with a $10 off discount for the first month.

See at Sling TV

Hulu Plus Live TV: $70

Carries TBS, TruTV and TNT

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and carries TBS, TruTV and TNT. 

See at Hulu

YouTube TV: $73

Carries TBS, TruTV and TNT

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and offers TBS, TruTV and TNT.

See at YouTube

DirecTV Stream: $80

Carries TBS, TruTV and TNT

DirecTV Stream is expensive. It's the priciest of the five major live TV streaming services. Its cheapest, $65-a-month Entertainment package includes TBS, TruTV and TNT. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels and RSNs are available in your area. 

It is worth noting that DirecTV has an additional $15 "advanced receiver service" fee that automatically applies and is added on to the sticker price, which makes the Entertainment package $80 per month.

See at DirecTV Stream

Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Livestream Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 3 in Canada for free

The great news for Canadian ice hockey fans is that every game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final series will be shown on free-to-air CBC Sports. Pay TV provider Sportsnet will also be broadcasting every game.

CBC Gem

Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final for free in Canada

You can stream the entirety of the Panthers vs. Golden Knights series live on CBC's streaming service CBC Gem. There's also the option to pay CA$5 per month for ad-free access to the service.

See at CBC

Livestream Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 3 in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch every 2023 Stanley Cup Final game live on Viaplay. This third game will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1, with the puck drop set for 1 a.m. BST in the early hours of Friday morning.

Viaplay

Watch the Stanley Cup Final in the UK from £15

You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its Stanley Cup Final coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year.

Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

See at Viaplay

Livestream Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 3 in Australia

Select games from this year's Stanley Cup Final can be watched Down Under on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports

Watch the Stanley Cup Final 2023 for AU$25 a month

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1 and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts.

Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

See at Kayo Sports

Quick tips for streaming the Stanley Cup Final using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Stanley Cup Final games may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.