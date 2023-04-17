NHL Playoffs 2023: How to Watch the First Round Games Tonight

The NHL playoffs are here and the top eight teams in each conference are ready to begin their battle for the Stanley Cup.

The Boston Bruins are the favorites heading into the postseason after collecting an NHL record 135 points en route to the Presidents' Trophy for the best team in the regular season. They'll hope to replicate their success against Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers. The Toronto Maple Leafs have also had a strong season but have failed to win a playoff series since 2004. Their first round opponent is none other than the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team that's been to the Stanley Cup Finals for the past three consecutive seasons, winning it all in 2020 and 2021 before losing to the Colorado Avalanche last year. The Carolina Hurricanes grabbed the Metropolitan Division title on the penultimate day of the regular season and will play the New York Islanders in their first round matchup, while the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers will battle it out to see which from the NYC region will advance to round 2.

In the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights are back in the playoffs after missing out for the first time in their history last year. They will play Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets in the first round. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are hoping for a deep playoff run in 2023, and they'll get their first test in a rematch of last year's round 1 pairing with the Los Angeles Kings -- a matchup that the Oilers won four games to three. The defending champions Colorado Avalanche will begin their quest to repeat by facing off against the Seattle Kraken, who just completed their second year in the league. Finally, the Stars -- who left Minnesota for Dallas in 1993 -- will meet the Wild, the team that replaced them in Minnesota, for only the second time ever in the playoffs.

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin tonight with game one between the New York Islanders at The Carolina Hurricanes at 7p.m. ET on ESPN 2, followed by game 1 of the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins 7:30 p.m on ESPN. The Minnesota Wild take on the Dallas Stars at 9:30 p.m ET on ESPN 2, with the Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers on the nightcap at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

While you can use an antenna, thanks to live TV streaming services cord-cutters can stream all the action with no cable subscription required. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

NHL Playoffs FAQ

What does the full bracket look like?



What channels will broadcast playoff games? The NHL playoffs air on a collection of networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TNT and TBS. The Stanley Cup Final will air on TNT in the US and on Sportsnet in Canada.

How can I stream the games on my phone? If you have a live TV streaming service (like Sling TV, YouTube TV or one of the ones below), you can use its app. If you have cable or satellite, you can use your provider's app or one of the following, after logging in with your cable provider's credentials: For ABC games, use the ESPN app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select Manage TV provider .

app. Click the gear icon in the upper right and then select . For TNT games, use the TNT app. Click the person icon to sign in with your TV provider.

How to watch, livestream the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

As these games all air nationally, the best way to catch all the hockey action live, without cable, is with a live TV streaming service.

