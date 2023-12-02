Newcastle vs. Man United Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

After both slipping to hugely disappointing draws in the Champions League in midweek, Newcastle and Man United will be hoping to get back to winning ways on the domestic front as they clash at St. James' Park.

The hosts were left heartbroken after a contentious late penalty saw Newcastle drop two vital points against Paris Saint-Germain. Man United meanwhile managed to let a two-goal lead slip away against Galatasaray -- a result which sees them on the brink of being eliminated from the competition.

Those setbacks came after a string of decent results for both sides in the Premier League, with Man United boasting five wins from their last six EPL fixtures, and Newcastle chalking up big victories against Arsenal and Chelsea last month.

These two sides last met in November in a fourth round EFL Cup clash which saw the Magpies pull off an emphatic 0-3 away win at Old Trafford.

Alexander Isak was on target for Newcastle in their 1-1 Champions League draw with PSG in Paris in midweek.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: When and where?



Newcastle host Man United at the St. James' Park on Saturday, Dec 2. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT, 7 a.m. AEDT).

How to watch the Newcastle vs. Man United game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- and that's where a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while you're traveling and connecting to Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier sticks you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it thinks is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Newcastle United vs. Manchester United in the US

Saturday's Newcastle vs. Man United match is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Newcastle vs. Man United game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). The Wolves-Spurs game is exclusive to TNT Sports -- showing on its TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sport Ultimate channels.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch over 50 Premier League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports will be offering a sizable 52 matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sport

Livestream the Newcastle vs. Man United game in Canada

If you want to stream Newcastle vs. Manchester United live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 a month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 a month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Newcastle vs. Manchester United game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer, you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

