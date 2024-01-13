Newcastle vs. Man City Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

The pressure is on Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as his side host Manchester City in Saturday's late kick-off at St. James' Park.

Having tumbled out of the Champions League, the Magpies' hopes of European qualification for next season have taken a hit following a trio of successive EPL defeats to Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool -- a run that's seen the team slip down to mid-table.

Things don't get any easier for the hosts who now face a Manchester City side that will be determined to get their chase for a record fourth straight title in a row back on track after a blip in form during the Christmas period.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne made his long-awaited return from a five-month injury layoff in Manchester City win over Huddersfield in the FA Cup last weekend, and could feature in today's game. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: When and where?



Newcastle United host Manchester City at St. James' Park on Saturday, Jan. 13. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. GMT (12:30 a.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 4:30 a.m. AEDT in Australia on Sunday Jan. 14).

How to watch the Newcastle vs. Man City game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Newcastle vs. Man City in the US

Saturday's Newcastle-Man City match is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Livestream the Newcastle vs. Man City game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). The Newcastle-Man City game is exclusive to TNT Sports -- showing on its TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sport Ultimate channels.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch over 50 Premier League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports will be offering a sizable 52 matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sport

Livestream the Newcastle vs. Man City game in Canada

If you want to stream Newcastle vs. Man City live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the EPL this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Newcastle vs. Man City game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

