New $10 Taco Bell subscription lets you snag a taco every day. Here's how to sign up

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is giving you a reason to stop by every day and grab your favorite (or most convenient) taco. You can now buy its new Taco Lover's Pass for around $10 (price varies by location) and snag one of its seven taco options every day for 30 days.

The pass is available only through the Taco Bell app, where you can order food ahead of your visit and access various rewards. In a test program in Tuscon, Arizona, in September last year, the pass brought new customers to the mobile app, the company said.

We'll tell you how to buy a pass so you can get a free taco every day, as well as which tacos are eligible.

How to buy a Taco Bell Taco Lover's Pass

Ready to get free Taco Bell tacos for 30 days? Here's what to do.

1. Download the Taco Bell app on your phone. Bonus: You'll get a free Doritos Locos Tacos when you sign up.

2. Tap the Home button on the bottom left of the screen.

3. The Taco Lover's Pass will be the top option. Select Get The Pass and then tap the Get a Pass button at the top. You may need to log in again.

4. Go to your shopping cart and checkout. Once you're done, you can start using your taco pass immediately.

Which tacos are available with the new Taco Bell pass?

All of these Taco Bell tacos are included with your Taco Lover's Pass.

Crunchy Taco

Crunchy Taco Supreme

Soft Taco

Soft Taco Supreme

Doritos Locos Tacos

Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

How much money could I save?

From a strictly financial perspective, it makes sense to use the pass to grab as many Doritos Locos Tacos Supremes as you can. Nabbing one of those (normally a whopping $2.69 each) every day could net you a savings of $70.70 over your 30 days. Opting for one of the cheapest choices, like a crunchy taco ($1.49), will save you $34.70. (The pass runs from $10, based on location. Taco Bell didn't immediately share the range of prices.)