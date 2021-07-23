New on Apple Arcade: Endless runner Jetpack Joyride now available

Apple

Apple Arcade just added Jetpack Joyride from Halfbrick Studios, the creators of Fruit Ninja (also on Apple Arcade). The new game is Apple Arcade's 196th title so far. You can check out the new game today.

Take on the role of Barry Steakfries in this high tech endless runner. Don your jetpack and navigate an obstacle-ridden laboratory to an upbeat jazzy soundtrack. Upgrade your gadgets and customize your look to better dodge lasers, zappers and missiles.

The game immediately drops you into the action. The game's mechanics are similar to Apple Arcade's Fledgling Heroes -- tap to jump and long-press to activate your jetpack -- but the longer you hold, the higher you fly. Jump over the scientists racing against you through the lab and collect all the coins.

Jetpack Joyride -- first released in 2011 -- is still available in the regular App Store, but many items are only available through in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade -- Apple's $5-a-month gaming service for your Apple devices -- now includes a collection of nearly 200 games, with more than 30 new games released in recent months. Apple Arcade gained the long-awaited title Fantasian from Mistwalker and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, as well as NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, one of the biggest titles to hit the service to date. You can also play remastered App Store classics like Angry Birds: Reloaded and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City. And there are more still to come.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

Another option is the Apple One subscription bundle which launched last year. Apple One makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price. Most recently, the service teamed up with Verizon to offer a free year-long subscription with unlimited plans.

