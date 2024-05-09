New Bluey 'Minisodes' Are Coming to Disney Plus, for Real Life

More episodes of Bluey are coming to Disney Plus and Disney Jr. this summer. A brand-new collection of 20 short episodes -- or "minisodes" -- will hit the air in July, Disney Branded Television said Tuesday, with the shows running from one to three minutes.

New Bluey, even if it's not season 4, is good news for the show's global fanbase. The Heeler family has captured the hearts and minds of millions. The premiere of The Sign, the longest-ever episode in the series, drew more than 10 million views in its first week, making it the most-watched Bluey and Disney Jr. episode premiere ever. The bonus episode Surprise further solidified the popularity of Ludo Studios' Aussie animated hit.

Created and written by Joe Brumm, Bluey follows the daily adventures of Bluey, a cute and precocious blue heeler dog who lives with her mom, Chilli; her dad, Bandit; and her younger sister, Bingo, and is known for uttering the phrase "for real life." Each episode follows Bluey as she learns about the world through imaginative games and hilarious mishaps involving her surprisingly relatable family.

Produced by the Emmy-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the program streams to the US and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) on the Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney Plus through a broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

"The Bluey team loved working on these funny and sweet moments, there are new locations and new characters, and some great new music from Joff Bush and team. We really hope that our audience enjoy them as much as we did making them," Ludo Studio said in a statement.

With season 3 behind them, the future of the series has been left to speculation. This new Bluey miniseries should whet fans' appetites everywhere while we wait for news about season 4 and beyond.